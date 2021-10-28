Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $26,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 139.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,001,000 after purchasing an additional 255,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000.

NYSE A opened at $155.26 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $100.65 and a one year high of $179.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.80 and a 200 day moving average of $149.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

