Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 63,213 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,213 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $32,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 69.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,937 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,232,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 110,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $71.73 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.61.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

