Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

NASDAQ PROV opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.61. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.