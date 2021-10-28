Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $62.67

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.67, but opened at $61.00. Prothena shares last traded at $60.89, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Fox-Davies Capital assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $2,654,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Prothena by 22,878.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,931 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,650,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 876.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 316,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 1,206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 216,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

