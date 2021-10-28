Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PB stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,865. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $83.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

