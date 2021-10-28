ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.26

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 65937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SH. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,901 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $14,400,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $7,847,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,269.3% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 522,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 484,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,390,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.