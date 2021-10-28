ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 374 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMST. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $46.55 on Thursday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $968.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.00.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

