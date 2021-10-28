ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRVA. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,260,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.67. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

