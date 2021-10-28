ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

PAYA opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of -0.07.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Paya Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

