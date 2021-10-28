ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 63,756 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 591.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,409 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,477,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,389,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,085,000.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $465.56 million and a P/E ratio of 10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.83. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $849.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.35 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.