ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 44,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SESN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sesen Bio by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 482,514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 64,450 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SESN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

SESN opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $225.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

