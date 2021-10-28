ProShare Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,863,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,868,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,080,000 after buying an additional 887,951 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,133,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,117,000 after buying an additional 973,261 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $26,204,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,871,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KALV opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.94.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares in the company, valued at $168,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

