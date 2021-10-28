ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 745 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $401.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.23.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

RLMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

