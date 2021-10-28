Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the September 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PPCB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 208,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,135. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Propanc Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $2.28.
About Propanc Biopharma
