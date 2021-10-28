Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the September 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PPCB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 208,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,135. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Propanc Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $2.28.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc is a development-stage healthcare company, which engages in the research and development of cancer treatments. The firm focuses on the treatment of pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer. It offers its product pipeline, including PRP and POP1. The company was founded by James Nathanielsz and Julian Kenyon on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Camberwell, Australia.

