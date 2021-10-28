Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0115 on Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 28th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $18.22 million and $542,487.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00077993 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00020788 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000039 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,782,944,930 coins and its circulating supply is 1,579,854,129 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.