Project Inverse (XIV) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Project Inverse has a market cap of $557,121.13 and approximately $116,667.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00069804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00095397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,227.74 or 0.99950445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,166.31 or 0.06801232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,026,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

