Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 13,023 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,023 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $23,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,012,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 200,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,280. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.50 and a one year high of $110.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

