Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,129.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $19.77 on Thursday, hitting $2,908.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,443. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,514.62 and a 12 month high of $2,982.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,812.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,593.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total value of $39,684,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 532,451 shares of company stock valued at $528,366,645. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.