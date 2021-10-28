Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,903 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $18,153,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 106,102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $490.06. 21,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,512. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $492.21. The company has a market cap of $216.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $453.91 and its 200-day moving average is $413.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

