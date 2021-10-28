Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.28.

MRK stock traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.72. 815,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,257,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

