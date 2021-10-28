Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of MJUS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. 6,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,010. ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90.

