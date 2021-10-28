Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 58,265 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 254.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,265 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 233,209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,563,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,500 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,287,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,788,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,931,000.

SIL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.04. 766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,146. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

