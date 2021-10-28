Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Down 92.8% in October

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the September 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Probe Metals stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. Probe Metals has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.71.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Probe Metals from C$2.70 to C$3.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

