ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. ProAssurance reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $258.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 3.75%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

ProAssurance stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2,717.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 556,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 536,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,036,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,264,000 after acquiring an additional 397,384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 966,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 97,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,587,000 after acquiring an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

