Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Down to $24.12

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.12, but opened at $23.36. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 832 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRVA. Truist cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

