Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 175.33 ($2.29).

Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 154.10 ($2.01) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 161.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.08. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.68.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

