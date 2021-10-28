Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after buying an additional 62,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $60.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBH. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

