PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$18.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.78.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$7.88 and a one year high of C$16.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

