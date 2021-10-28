PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Receives $45.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $47.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.06. PPD has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $47.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPD will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPD by 728.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,681,000 after buying an additional 4,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,287,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,699,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPD by 994.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,273,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,856,000 after buying an additional 2,974,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,323,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

