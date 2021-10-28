Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 387,123 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 912,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 387,123 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $74,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302,152 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,803,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in V.F. by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in V.F. by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.52. 22,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,427. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.18.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

