Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 1,242,800 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 771.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $82,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,293. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.14. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.