Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $123.82 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,740 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $123,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after acquiring an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.93. 69,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,510,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

