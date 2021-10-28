Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $119 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,707 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 9,512 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 0.5% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $118,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 47,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,441,000 after buying an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.19.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $496.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,333. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $458.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.23. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $519.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,753 shares of company stock valued at $19,418,103 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.