Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 552,400 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 552,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,106,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 252.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,660,000 after acquiring an additional 441,802 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 88,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 214,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 24,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.51. 2,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,802. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $121.75 and a 12 month high of $216.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.42.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,610 shares of company stock worth $5,322,420. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

