Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $93.21, but opened at $87.54. Plexus shares last traded at $87.31, with a volume of 340 shares.

The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Plexus alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLXS. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

In other Plexus news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 122.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average is $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Plexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.