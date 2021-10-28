PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives $45.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,785,574.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,115,222 shares of company stock valued at $27,901,810 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PLBY Group by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PLBY Group by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,876,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in PLBY Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 87,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

