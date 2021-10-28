PlayDapp (PLA) Trading Up 23.9% Over Last Week

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $251.87 million and approximately $316.11 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00205976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00098999 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

