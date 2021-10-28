Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.25. Plains GP reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 79.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,134.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

