Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 182.5% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Pivotal Investment Co. III at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pivotal Investment Co. III alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PICC remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,592. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.