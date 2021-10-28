Piper Sandler Weighs in on Facebook, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Facebook in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.22 EPS.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. Truist cut their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.48.

FB opened at $312.22 on Thursday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $880.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,454,183 shares of company stock worth $871,998,240. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.