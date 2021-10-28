Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $771.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 919,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 338,330 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,826,000 after purchasing an additional 118,467 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.