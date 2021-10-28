Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.88. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $80.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 82.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,947.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.