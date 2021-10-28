Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,407 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 20,925 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 2.6% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.86.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $188.41. 6,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

