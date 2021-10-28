Pinz Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 9,100 Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $383.48 million, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.84. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 652.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.