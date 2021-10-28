Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $3,850,559.04 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,850,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $5,360,420.37.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $5,570,531.46.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89.

PINS stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.00 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.30 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.04.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

