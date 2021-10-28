Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Up 1,001.4% in October

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,500 shares, a growth of 1,001.4% from the September 30th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 226,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PME. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 783.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 102,961 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

