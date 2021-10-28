PieDAO DOUGH v2 Trading 4% Lower This Week (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $12.40 million and approximately $161,759.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00049622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.25 or 0.00206771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00098350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 85,347,346 coins and its circulating supply is 15,706,703 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.