Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.25

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 24 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $533.63 million and a PE ratio of 16.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. Analysts expect that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharming Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.