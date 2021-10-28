Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DUVNF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. Peruvian Metals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

Peruvian Metals Company Profile

Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.

