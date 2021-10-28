Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Billion

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be bought for $16.29 or 0.00026627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $90.32 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00049795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00206643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00098877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol (CRYPTO:PERP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,700,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

